Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,874,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $185,000.

FYBR stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

