Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $487,000 Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $346,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,316,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $346,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,316,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,016. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

