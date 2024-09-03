Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 151,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 333,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

