Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

