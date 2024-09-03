Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.87. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $279.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

