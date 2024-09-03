Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,948 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,220 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.