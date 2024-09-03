Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,212,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

