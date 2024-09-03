Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 785 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 920.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $65.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

