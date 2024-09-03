Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $312.85 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.