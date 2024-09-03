CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

