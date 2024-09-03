CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $39,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

