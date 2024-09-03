D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,624 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.33, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

