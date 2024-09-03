D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 474 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

