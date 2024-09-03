D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 46,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

