D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

