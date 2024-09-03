D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 57,093 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 191,612 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $611.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.