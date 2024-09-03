D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,753 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

