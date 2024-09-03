D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

NSC stock opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.23 and a 200-day moving average of $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

