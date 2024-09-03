D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.