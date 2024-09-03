D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.13 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 560,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,514,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $59.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

