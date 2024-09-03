D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.26% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,987,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 569,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 185,251 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 541,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 357,429 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

