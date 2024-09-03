D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 6,102 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

