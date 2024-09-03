D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 371 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.