D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 613 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of AllianceBernstein worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.95.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.6 %

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.84%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at $903,935.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.