D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 100,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.