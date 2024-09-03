D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $26,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

DHI opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $193.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.