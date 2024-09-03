DA Davidson Comments on Photronics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a research report issued on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Photronics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. Photronics has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Photronics by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

