Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.14.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
