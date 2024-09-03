Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.09 and its 200-day moving average is $379.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $423.35. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

