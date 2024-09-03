Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 4.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $160.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $117.72 and last traded at $115.54. Approximately 33,433,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 10,372,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.
DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.