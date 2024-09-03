Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $65,056,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

