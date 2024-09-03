Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Price Target to GBX 635

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 635 ($8.35) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

LON GHH opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 514.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,400.00 and a beta of 1.03. Gooch & Housego has a 12-month low of GBX 434.15 ($5.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 685.66 ($9.02).

Insider Buying and Selling at Gooch & Housego

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 456 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £9,120 ($11,992.11). 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

