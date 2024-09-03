Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.