DocuSign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
