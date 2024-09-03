DocuSign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,426,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,693 shares of company stock valued at $25,067,629. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

