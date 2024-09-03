Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,389 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

