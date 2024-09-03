Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.56.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.