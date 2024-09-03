Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Reduced by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

