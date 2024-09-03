Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 54,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,286,261.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,338,150 shares in the company, valued at $80,195,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 54,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,286,261.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,338,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,195,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $977,603.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,638.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,444 shares of company stock worth $8,395,573 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

