Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVM stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.