Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of EVM stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.79.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
