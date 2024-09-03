Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Barclays lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

