Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Element Solutions worth $28,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $44,527,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after buying an additional 434,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 505,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 420,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

