Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $568.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $569.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

