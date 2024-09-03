Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 163 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10,194.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $313.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

