Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.