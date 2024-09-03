Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

