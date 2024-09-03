Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 136,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 705.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLOF opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

