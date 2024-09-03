Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 132,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 48.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

NYSE:AMT opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

