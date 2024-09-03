Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

