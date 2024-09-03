Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.65% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.7304 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

