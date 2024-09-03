Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $411,000 in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 224,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:TYA opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

